RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges banks to back weaker sections for financial empowerment

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the critical role banks play in recognising and meeting the needs of the underprivileged in society for their financial development

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the critical role banks play in recognising and meeting the needs of the underprivileged in society for their financial development, stated a report in PTI. Speaking at the end of the Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank's golden jubilee celebration in the Thane region of Maharashtra, Bhagwat emphasised that a bank's mission is based on the success of its weaker segments, the report added.

According to the PTI report, Bhagwat emphasised how crucial it is for banks to prioritise social development in addition to upholding fundamental economic norms. He restated that it is the duty of banks to identify the needs of the weaker groups and provide them with opportunities for empowerment.

"The financial prosperity of the weaker sections is the foundation of banks. Banks should give priority to social development while maintaining all economic parameters," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also congratulated Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank on reaching its golden jubilee and underlined the bank's greater responsibility in shaping the organization's future. He said that the celebrations started in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year, signalling a significant turning point in the development and expansion of the bank.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, recently, had said that he would have no hesitation in begging for donations for improvement of the society and the greater good. He, underlining the necessity of financial resources for societal progress, said that generous donations are crucial in backing noble causes.

He was speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission in Nagpur during which a heart hospital was also inaugurated.

Bhagwat was quoted as saying, "There should be no shame in soliciting donations for the improvement of society. I will never hesitate to beg for contributions for the greater good."