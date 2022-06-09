RTI applicant takes Panvel officer to cops for not releasing information

Panvel police register FIR against public information officer for denying information; experts welcome unique move by info seeker, an advocate

One of his queries was about construction on land belonging to SCs/STs or forest department within the limits of Kon gram panchayat. Representation pic

An advocate from Panvel has filed a police case against a public information officer (PIO) of a gram panchayat for not providing info under the Right to Information Act, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. The PIO had also failed to adhere to the appellate authority’s directive. RTI experts said citizens must use the law to get FIRs registered for such non-compliance. Amit Katarnaware, 37, said he turned to the Indian Penal Code instead of approaching the Information Commissioner since the latter has a huge backlog of cases.

The advocate, who filed the RTI application with the gram panchayat at Kon in Panvel Taluka on January 14, said 15 per cent of the revenue generated by gram panchayats must be used for the welfare of SCs and STs and the poor. He sought the details, including income and expenditure, for this category. His second question was about the utilisation of funds received from the finance commission (as announced in the 10th to 15th finance commission) at Kon. He also filed two more related queries.

“I was supposed to get a reply from the PIO of Kon gram panchayat within a month but when no reply was received, I filed my first appeal before the appellate officer at Panchayat Samiti on April 11, and a hearing was fixed for May 9. Ramesh Tarekar, the PIO, was also asked to be present. However, Tarekar did not attend the hearing nor did he send any documents for the hearing. The appellate officer conducted an ex parte hearing of mine and directed Tarekar to provide all the information sought by me under RTI within seven days,” said Katarnaware.

