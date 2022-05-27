Russia-Ukraine war sends bridge construction cost straight through the roof

Rising prices of raw material including steel and cement means the overall cost will increase by 20-25 per cent; one contractor writes to BMC

Kora Kendra flyover in Borivli is currently under construction. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the prices of raw material for construction means the BMC may have to shell out 25 per cent more than its estimated cost to build bridges. The civic body has started the construction of 21 bridges in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore, which will now rise by more than Rs 500 crore.

Experts said the price of steel has skyrocketed as Russia is the fourth largest producer of the metal and accounts for around 12 to 12.5 per cent of steel in the international market. A contractor appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, “The price of steel rose by 12-15 per cent while that of cement increased by 12 per cent. Apart from this, other raw material too has become dearer, which has pushed the overall cost by 19-20 per cent.”

Satish Thosar, chief engineer, BMC’s bridge department, said, “We have received a request from the contractor to increase the cost of bridge construction, but haven’t decided on that yet. The BMC has a contract with the contractor, and if raw material costs increase now that is not our issue.”

