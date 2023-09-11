Sada Sarvankar says he was incited by Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut to attack Manohar Joshi's house in 2009

None from the Thackeray camp or Raut were available for comments on Sarvankar's allegations

MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has claimed in a viral video that he was incited by their party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut to attack former CM Manohar Joshi's house in 2009, reported news agency PTI.

None from the Thackeray camp or Raut were available for comments on Sarvankar's allegations, reported PTI.

Sarvankar apparently made the remarks during an address at a public function.

According to PTI, Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area was attacked by a few Shiv Sena workers in September 2009, ahead of state assembly elections, when Sarvankar was denied a ticket.

"I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Joshi's residence because the latter had opposed my ticket. As I left with my workers, I received a call from Sanjay Raut instructing me to carry petrol," claimed Sarvankar, who represents the Mahim constituency, in the video, reported PTI.

Later, Sarvankar joined the Congress before returning to the Sena fold after a few years.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra minister Baban Gholap said on Sunday he has resigned as a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and claimed that NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal had plans to return to their party a year ago but he thwarted it, reported PTI.

Gholap, who represented the Nashik Road-Deolali assembly constituency for five consecutive terms, said he was in Delhi last year when Sena's Milind Narvekar informed him about Bhujbal planning to come back to their party, reported PTI.

Chhagan Bhujbal, now a minister in the Eknath Shinde cabinet, started his political career with the Shiv Sena and was in the party for over two decades. He left the Sena in 1991 to join the Congress and later became a part of the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP.

Gholap said he then came to Mumbai and met then Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I asked Uddhavji how a person who troubled late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, arrested him, filed cases against me, Raj Thackeray and many others can join the party. He has troubled all of us, Shiv Sainiks. If he joins the party, where will we go," Gholap told reporters recalling his submission to Thackeray, reported PTI.

The ex-MLA claimed Thackeray then told his close aide Narvekar that Bhujbal should not be allowed in the party. "The move was thus thwarted," Gholap said.

Citing "recent developments", the ex-minister said he has resigned as a deputy leader of Sena (UBT) and WhatsApped his resignation letter to Thackeray.

(With inputs from PTI)