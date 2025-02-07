Sajjan Jindal made the announcement at the ‘Advantage Vidarbha’ conclave in Nagpur, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were also present

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group. (Pic/X)

Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal announced on Friday the investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next seven to eight years for a 25 million tonne steel plant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, reported news agency PTI.

The chairman made the announcement at the ‘Advantage Vidarbha’ conclave in Nagpur, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

Jindal said their plant in Gadchiroli will not only be the biggest such factory in the world but will also be the "most beautiful and environment-friendly" steel-making unit, stated PTI.

The billionaire businessman said his company will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the next seven to eight years and the first phase of the steel plant will be completed in four years.

Gadchiroli to be the next 'steel city'; district will be Naxal-free in three years: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis earlier had asserted that the state's Gadchiroli district will be Naxal-free in the next three years and Gadchiroli town will be the 'steel city' of India, reported the PTI.

Fadnavis listed several infrastructure projects across the state and farmer-centric initiatives. He said the northern part of the Gadchiroli district, bordering Telangana and Chhattisgarh, has been rid of Naxals and is on the path of development.

Naxals have either been killed or surrendered, he said. About 1,500 youth from the district, which is in the state's Vidarbha region, have joined the police force of which 150 are from families of Naxals, the CM said, according to the PTI.

"There has been no recruitment by Naxals from Maharashtra. In the next three years, Naxalism will be completely eradicated from Gadchiroli," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis said capacity building for Gadchiroli, about 900 km from Mumbai, to make it the "steel city" of India is in full swing.

He said Gondia and Gadchiroli are being linked through the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

Since 2022, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed and BJP-led Mahayuti took charge of the state, 47 projects and investments worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore have come to the Vidarbha region, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)