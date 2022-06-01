Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder on May 30 by additional sessions judge, (Dindoshi court) H C Shende

Representative image

The prosecution on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the 45-year-old man who had raped and murdered a 34-year-old woman in Sakinaka area in Mumbai by inserting a rod in her private parts last September, saying this offence falls under the "rarest of rare" category.

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder on May 30 by additional sessions judge, (Dindoshi court) H C Shende.

The court is likely to decide on his sentencing on Thursday.

Show full article