The gang monitored actor’s every move, right from his Bandra house to his Panvel farmhouse to Film City in Goregaon

The two accused arrested in Punjab were produced in Mumbai court. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Salman Khan assassination plot: Killers were offered Rs 25 lakh to kill actor x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai police’s charge sheet in the Salman Khan assassination plot case by the Bishnoi gang has revealed chilling details about the murder and escape conspiracy. The gang monitored Khan’s movements, from his Bandra house to his Panvel farmhouse and Film City. They planned to kill him in the same manner as Sidhu Moose Wala, with weapons like AK-47, M16, and AK-92.