Breaking News
Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat
Mumbai: BMC completes Barfiwala flyover integration with Gokhale flyover
Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra: Man dies four days after consuming poison at work place in Thane
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Salman Khan assassination plot Killers were offered Rs 25 lakh to kill actor

Salman Khan assassination plot: Killers were offered Rs 25 lakh to kill actor

Premium

Updated on: 02 July,2024 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The gang monitored actor’s every move, right from his Bandra house to his Panvel farmhouse to Film City in Goregaon

Salman Khan assassination plot: Killers were offered Rs 25 lakh to kill actor

The two accused arrested in Punjab were produced in Mumbai court. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Navi Mumbai police’s charge sheet in the Salman Khan assassination plot case by the Bishnoi gang has revealed chilling details about the murder and escape conspiracy. The gang monitored Khan’s movements, from his Bandra house to his Panvel farmhouse and Film City. They planned to kill him in the same manner as Sidhu Moose Wala, with weapons like AK-47, M16, and AK-92.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK