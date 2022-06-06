Maharashtra govt beefs up Salman Khan's security after threat letter

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5

Salman Khan. Pic/Satej Shinde


Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security was beefed up on Monday by the Maharashtra home department after a threat letter was sent to him and his father, Salim Khan, on June 5, reported news agency ANI.






