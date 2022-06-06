Maharashtra govt beefs up Salman Khan's security after threat letter

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security was beefed up on Monday by the Maharashtra home department after a threat letter was sent to him and his father, Salim Khan, on June 5, reported news agency ANI.

The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5

Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lwFpDh0rpj

Show full article

The news agency also reported that a CBI team visited Salman Khan and his family in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai | A Crime Branch team leaves from the residence of actor Salman Khan



Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, yesterday. Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unidentified person & further probe is underway. The actor's security has been increased pic.twitter.com/kvgyTGfeV1 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 am-8.00 am. The unsigned letter mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman Khan.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. A further probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)