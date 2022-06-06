Maharashtra govt beefs up Salman Khan's security after threat letter

The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5
Salman Khan. Pic/Satej Shinde
Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security was beefed up on Monday by the Maharashtra home department after a threat letter was sent to him and his father, Salim Khan, on June 5, reported news agency ANI.
The news agency also reported that a CBI team visited Salman Khan and his family in Mumbai on Monday.
According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 am-8.00 am. The unsigned letter mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman Khan.
Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. A further probe is underway.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)