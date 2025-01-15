Out of the total 701 km length of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, 625 km is currently operational, with over 15 million vehicle owners using it so far

Pic/MSRDC

Listen to this article Samruddhi Mahamarg's final 76 km stretch to open soon, featuring Warli tribal art on tunnels x 00:00

The final 76 km stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, from Amane to Igatpuri, will soon be open for traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interesting part is that in order to promote the local culture the important structures (tunnels) along the 76 km have been painted with Warli tribal art. According to MSRDC, this is the first such distinctive attempt to decorate tunnels with artwork in the state.

Completion of the last 76 km stretch, including the state's longest engineering marvel tunnel

Out of the total 701 km length of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, 625 km is currently operational, with over 15 million vehicle owners using it so far. Now, the engineering work on the 76 km stretch from Igatpuri to Amane is complete.

Overcoming the rugged terrain of the Sahyadri mountain ranges, MSRDC has successfully met this engineering challenge. This segment includes a total of five tunnels with a combined length of 11 km. Among these, the 7.78 km tunnel at Igatpuri is the longest in Maharashtra. With this tunnel, the journey from Igatpuri to Kasara can now be completed in approximately eight minutes. Within the next few months, this section will be opened to the public for travel.

To enhance the travel experience starting from the Amane interchange in Thane district, the tunnels have been adorned with local artistic expressions. The intricate artwork on the tunnels of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, traversing the lush valleys and hills of the Thane and Nashik districts, further enhances the natural splendour. It took approximately one to one and a half months to complete these artworks. Similar to various other initiatives along the Mahamarg, these exquisite artistic efforts aim to engage travellers and reduce monotony during the journey.

"Special consideration has been given to the historical Warli tribal art. The Kasara tunnel predominantly features Warli artwork, which is iconic to the Thane district. Likewise, the Igatpuri tunnel showcases Vipassana, tourism-related themes, and images of local culture, farming, and livelihoods on the walls near other tunnels. By depicting the historical Warli tribal art and local lifestyles, MSRDC has made a noteworthy attempt to preserve and promote cultural heritage," stated Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC.