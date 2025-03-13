This incident left a lasting impression on Shinde’s mind, making him realise that there is no greater joy than in saving a life. “A person in need could be from the city or a rural area—it doesn’t matter. What matters is humanity,” he said

Trimbak Shinde, 53, a farmer from Waghapur village in Sangamner, realised the importance of blood donation at a young age. On Wednesday, he donated blood for the 105th time at a blood donation camp.

Shinde, who has been donating at the Shiv Jayanti Ustav Yuvak Samiti’s camp since it was started, shared with mid-day, “When I was in the Std VII, my grandfather urgently needed blood and Sangamner had no blood bank. I rode my bicycle to Sahyadri College, where seven students donated nine bottles of blood. Social workers involved accompanied me and fed snacks to the blood donors. I never knew them and they never knew. Yet they helped and saved my grandfather’s life.”

This incident left a lasting impression on Shinde’s mind, making him realise that there is no greater joy than in saving a life. “A person in need could be from the city or a rural area—it doesn’t matter. What matters is humanity,” he said.

Over the years, as Sangamner developed, the growing population led to increased highway traffic. Accidents have become frequent, making immediate blood availability crucial. To address this, Shinde created a blood group-wise donor list for the town, ensuring quick access in emergencies. “The Shiv Jayanti Ustav Yuvak Samiti community actively participates in any emergency blood requirement,” he said.

