Experts warn of crisis as blood centres, hospitals are unable to arrange donation drives due to holidays

Pic for representation/Getty Images

Mumbai’s blood banks annually grapple with a critical shortage of blood around Diwali due to significantly less or no blood donation drives in offices and colleges, which are shut due to the festival. Reports through the last decade suggest blood banks across the city, including major hospitals such as KEM, JJ, BYL Nair, and RN Cooper, face severe shortages. An official from the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) told mid-day that approximately 750 units of blood are needed per day in the city.

RN Cooper Hospital’s blood bank in charge told mid-day, “Children with thalassemia require red blood cell transfusions every three to four weeks. They are the ones who suffer the most during this period.” Of the four main blood components, ie, red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), platelets, and plasma, two are the most in demand throughout the year. The highest demand is for RBCs, which carry oxygen throughout the body and are essential for patients undergoing major surgeries. RBCs can be stored for up to 42 days, but due to their frequent demand, they remain the most sought-after.

Platelets, have a very short lifespan, only five to seven days after being collected, making it the second-most sought-after blood component. Vinay Shetty, one of the top officials from Think Foundation, an NGO working in the blood donation field, told mid-day, “NGOs, standalone blood centres, and hospitals arrange blood camps in offices and colleges around the year, but there is an urgent need to address this seasonal shortfall.” “To overcome the shortage around Diwali, Mumbaikars can voluntarily donate blood at any of the blood centres in their area, or organise donation drives in their society through SBTC,” added Shetty.

Shetty, who has been organising blood donation camps for nearly four decades, said, “The procedure to organise a camp is simple. You can reach out to SBTC, and they will guide you with the rest of the procedure. Then you need only two things—a place where the camp can be held, and people. The rest is taken care of by the NGO or the blood centre, with recliners, cots, and other medical and storage equipment needed. Generally, it is the convincing part of blood donation drives that is difficult. Sometimes, people call blood centres to their residential societies or offices, but only four to five donors turn up. Ideally, there should be at least 30-40 people in a small camp. So make sure that you convince people before you call a blood centre.”

Doctors said it’s better to go to standalone blood centres, as they cater to the entire city, as opposed to hospitals’ blood centres, which generally cater to just their patients. “You should reach out to the state body, SBTC, if you have doubts about where to go for blood donation,” she added.

Eligibility criteria

Doctors mid-day spoke to said the process of donating blood is straightforward in India, but it comes with specific eligibility criteria. Donors must be between 18 to 65 years old, maintain a healthy haemoglobin level, which is between 13.2 to 16.6 g/dl for men, and 11.6 to 15 g/dl for women, and should ideally have a healthy body mass index between 18.5 to 24.9. Smokers can also donate blood, but it is advised to avoid smoking for six hours before and after the donation.

However, one must strictly refrain from consuming alcohol for at least 24 hours before donating blood. There is a misconception about whether those with tattoos can donate blood. A doctor confirmed that individuals with tattoos are eligible to do so, but they must wait for at least six months after getting a tattoo to ensure they are free of infections or blood-borne diseases.

Where to donate

There are 90 blood centres and hospitals that regularly accept blood donations in the city. Here are some hospitals that have the maximum blood requirements

>> JJ Mahanagar

Blood Bank, Byculla

>> KEM Hospital, Parel

>> BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central

>> LTMG Sion Hospital, Sion

>> Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel

>> Think Foundation–An NGO that works with various hospitals and blood centres

State Blood Transfusion Council can be reached out on this number: 022 - 22 830 216