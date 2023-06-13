World Blood Donation Day: SBTC asks blood banks to organise blood group camp on June 14

Every year the 'World Blood Donor Day' is marked on June 14

The Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has asked the blood banks to organise a blood group camp on June 14 on the occasion of 'World Blood Donation Day'. This will help in building a database of voluntary blood donors so that they can be called by blood banks in case of there is shortage of blood.

Every year, June 14th is marked as 'World Blood Donor Day'. The Central Government and Maharashtra State Government issue various guidelines to celebrate it. Continuing the same, guidelines have already been issued this year as well.

SBTC through its letter dated June 8, 2023 has asked blood banks to organize blood group camps and register voluntary blood donors. Further, it is mentioned that this database of blood donors can be computerised in the blood bank. Through this, blood banks can call on donors of a particular group if there is a shortage of that group. The general picture is that blood banks may be deficient in certain groups, while other groups may be adequate or even in excess. One of the biggest challenges facing blood banks is the availability of rare negative groups. From time to time, WhatsApp and other groups are flooded with messages, asking for negative blood group blood or blood donors. The letter further said that emphasis should be placed on the youth while registering blood donors. They can be influenced to donate blood regularly every 3 months. By this, a blood donation pool is being created for the future generation.

SBTC will give Rs 25,000 each to St. George Blood Bank run by Maharashtra State Government and Nair Blood Bank run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) . A total of 27 blood banks in Maharashtra will get Rs 25000 each for this day's celebration.

The letter said that blood donors who have donated more than 25 times and the organizers of the blood donation camp should also be felicitated. The letter said that World Blood Donor Day should be celebrated throughout the month of June.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14, the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who was born on June 14, 1868.

Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize for the discovery of the ABO blood group system. Accordingly, people are classified into 'A', 'B', 'AB' and 'O' blood groups.