Sanjay Nirupam warns Congress of destructive imapct of alliance with Sena (UBT)

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam voiced alarm about the Shiv Sena's (UBT) list of candidates for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, warning that the Congress' partnership with them could be self-destructive. Nirupam asked the Shiv Sena (UBT) not to take an aggressive approach, pointing out the possible harm to the Congress party. He urged the Congress leadership to intercede or consider splitting up the coalition to protect the party's interests, reported ANI.

"Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress and its impact will be felt in Maharashtra and even beyond," Nirupam said, per the agency report.

Reportedly, Nirupam expressed discontent, stating that Balasaheb Thorat's comments were ignored and further claimed that he would wait a week before deciding on his next course of action.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "The arbitrary manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced candidates on 4 out of the 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, I have inputs that they are about to announce the name of the candidate on the 5th seat… pic.twitter.com/IjGmiIw2Tz — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

"Balasaheb Thorat was one of the members appointed to lead the negotiation with the Shiv Sena. If he is saying that there should be a rethink, it means that even his words were not considered. If they have not listened to the negotiating team, it means we have all lost," Nirupam told the media and added, "Now all options are open for me. I will wait for one week and take my decision."



Nirpuam who had represented Mumbai North in 2009 in the Lok Sabha said that the decision of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to field candidates in Mumbai is meant to sideline the Congress. "This is to sideline Congress in Mumbai. How will Congress voters in Mumbai give the vote to Shiv Sena UBT," he asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut released a list of 17 candidates for various Lok Sabha seats.

Sena (UBT) allied with Congres and then undivided NCP in 2019 after the Maharashtra elections forming Maha Vikas Aghadi. Following the split in both--Shiv Sena and NCP, the factions headed by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar sided with the BJP and are helming the incumbent Mahayuti government. Ajit Pawar joined the government in 2023.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra are scheduled in five phases from April 19 to May 20. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats and is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 23 seats of 25 they contested and then undivided Shiv Sena won 18 out of 23 seats. NCP, which was then part of the Opposition alliance contested 19 seats and won four.

