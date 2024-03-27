Sanjay Raut said Sena (UBT) had promised VBA five seats, including Akola, for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 & that he believed negotiations with Ambedkar's party could continue

Sanjay Raut/ ANI screengrab

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut: Maha Vikas Aghadi ctill open to talks with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Wednesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had extended its willingness to engage in discussions with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) until the last minute and remains open to further dialogue despite Ambedkar's decision not to align with the opposition in Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

Reportedly, Raut told reporters that the Sena (UBT) had promised the VBA five seats, including Akola, and that he believed negotiations with Ambedkar's party could continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We waited for the VBA till the last moment and are still waiting. We had offered the VBA five seats including Akola. We still are of the opinion that talks can be held with him. This can go beyond five," Raut was quoted as saying.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has released its preliminary list of 17 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, with plans to contest a total of 22 seats in the state.

हिंदूहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या आशीर्वादाने आणि शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्या आदेशाने शिवसेनेच्या 17 लोकसभा उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यास येत आहे..

*मुंबई दक्षिण मध्य:श्री अनिल देसाई यांच्या उमेदवारीची घोषणा करण्यात येत आहे.

इतर 16 उमेदवार… pic.twitter.com/nPg2RHimSF — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar, Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson, released the identities of eight election candidates, including himself for the Akola constituency. During a press conference, he accused MVA friends of attempting to exploit his party to promote dynastic politics.

Earlier, Raut acknowledged ongoing conversations with the VBA, emphasising the MVA's resolve to win all five VBA-contested seats, PTI reported.

Despite Ambedkar's decision to break the coalition with Shiv Sena UBT and rejecting their four-seat proposal for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Raut expressed hope for collaboration to protect the Constitution. "In these trying times, to save the Constitution, he (Prakash Ambedkar) should ally with the opposition," Raut said.

According to the report, Ambedkar's decision to end the partnership was made public on March 23, and he claimed that the MVA had only promised his party three seats.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, will hold polling in five phases beginning April 19.

Fissures in MVA

Following the release of Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha Elections 2024 candidate list, Congress has expressed disappointment and said that the party should not have released names for those seats including Sangli and Mumbai which are under discussion. They have criticised Sena UBT's unilateral approach while NCP led by Sharad Pawar is yet to comment on the fiasco.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!