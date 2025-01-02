Raut further stated that Maharashtra will also be affected if his doubts turn into reality

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Central government while also raising doubts on its longevity, claiming that he has doubts about whether the Union government will survive after 2026 or not, ANI reported.

As per ANI, while addressing the press conference, Raut further stated that Maharashtra will also be affected if his doubts turn into reality.

"I have doubts in my mind that the union government will survive after 2026 or not. What I think is that Modi will not complete his term and once the union government is unsettled, it will affect Maharashtra also," Raut said.

Amid speculations of Rajan Salvi leaving the party, Raut stated that those who are leaving the party only do so due to their fear of arrest from investigation agencies, however, he said that he himself spoke to Salvi who is upset because of his defeat in the elections, ANI cited.

Shiv Sena UBT MP further claimed that the party is trying to form itself with "fearless people."

Raut said, "I have spoken to Rajan Salvi, and he is a bit anxious as he has lost the elections and the issues which he has raised were of local level from his constituency. Those who are leaving the party are leaving only due to the fear of arrest and investigation agencies, there is nothing ideological behind their party switch. We are trying to form a party of fearless people who don't fear government wrongdoing or pressure tactics through investigating agencies. Once the union government goes, all this fear will also go with them and we are trying to form a party with fearless people."

Raut clamied that defeat is a part of political life and one should be ready to face it, adding that one who fears defeat, is not a 'Shiv Sainik'.

"In politics, everyone should be ready to face defeat and digest it because defeat is a part of political life and we have been taught by Balasaheb Thackeray that the one who fears defeat is not a Shiv Sainik. In our political experience, we have faced more defeats than victories..." he said.

Raut also took a dig on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, alleging that Shinde's party is not his own party, and he cannot take decisions about it, ANI cited.

In the press conference, Raut said, "Shinde's party is not his own party but is a party of Modi and Shah, so whatever needs to be decided for their party will be decided by Modi and Shah, and contrary to this, our party is our own, and we will take all our decisions about upcoming municipal elections and other local body elections."

