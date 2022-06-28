Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seeks more time to appear before ED; his lawyer submits letter to probe agency in Mumbai

The ED had summoned him for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe on Tuesday.

The ED had summoned Rajya Sabha member Raut on Tuesday for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Raut was not available on Tuesday due to his planned visit to Alibaug (Raigad district), following which his lawyer reached the ED's office here around 11.15 am to seek some more time, the official said.

On Monday, Raut said that he prefers to stay with the party in the time of crisis and will seek time from Enforcement Directorate.

"I knew ED is going to summon me, I won't kneel down. No matter what the rebel MLAs do, I will not go to Guwahati. I am Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik and I will stay with my party. I will not appear before the ED tomorrow. I will seek time from ED, but will definitely go after some time," Raut said addressing the media persons.Soon after he received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate, Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged there was a conspiracy to stop him from fighting a big battle and said that even if he is beheaded, he "will not take the Guwahati route."

According to official sources, the ED had summoned the Shiv Sena leader for questioning, on Tuesday, in a money laundering case. The move comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra in which rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are camping in Guwahati.

In April, the ED had attached Raut's property in connection with the land scam.

A property worth Rs 9 crore of Raut's associate Pravin Raut and assets worth Rs 2 crore belonging to Varsha Raut, the wife of Sanjay Raut, were attached by the ED.

Pravin had eight parcels of land in Alibaug and a flat registered in the name of Varsha Raut which were attached. The ED had arrested Pravin in connection with the matter.

"We had filed a charge sheet in the matter against Pravin, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL and Guru Ashish Construction and others were named as an accused in the charge sheet," said an ED official.

During the probe, the ED that Pravin allegedly paid Rs 55 lakh to Varsha. This was paid from the bank account of Pravin's wife.

The money was termed "proceeds" of crime by the ED.

It was also alleged that the travel expenses of Sanjay Raut were borne by Pravin which included his hotel stay and air tickets.

