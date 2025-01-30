Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government of severe lapses in managing the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He criticised the lack of medical facilities, overcrowding due to political VIP visits, and alleged financial mismanagement in the event’s budget.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttar Pradesh government over the management of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, alleging severe lapses that led to casualties. According to ANI, Raut accused the authorities of mishandling the massive gathering, which resulted in a stampede-like situation on Wednesday, leaving several injured and dozens dead.

Addressing the issue, Raut highlighted that the Kumbh Mela is a rare religious event that occurs once every 144 years, and the administration was fully aware of the massive crowds expected. However, he alleged that the government focused on political marketing instead of effective crowd management. “The authorities kept boasting that 10 to 20 crore people would attend daily, but they failed to ensure proper arrangements for such a large gathering,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Raut also criticised the presence of political dignitaries at the Mahakumbh, stating that VIP visits had further aggravated the situation. “In such scenarios, VIPs should avoid attending. The entire area was shut down separately for the Defence Minister, the Home Minister, and other central leaders, which disrupted the movement of devotees and worsened the chaos,” he remarked.

According to ANI, Raut expressed grave concerns over the lack of essential services at the venue, including medical assistance. He alleged that there were no proper ambulances or healthcare facilities, leaving the injured without timely treatment. “Several Mahamandaleshwars suggested that the management of the event should have been handed over to the army to prevent such a disaster,” he added.

Further intensifying his criticism, Raut accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of politicising the Mahakumbh for propaganda, which he believes contributed to the rise in fatalities. He held both the state and central governments accountable for the tragedy. “The count of injured people has not even been properly conducted yet. Many individuals, including women, are still missing. Who is responsible for this? The central government and the Yogi government must answer,” ANI reported Raut as saying.

Raut also raised questions over the financial allocations for the Kumbh Mela, alleging discrepancies in the usage of funds. “The budget for the event was set at Rs 10,000 crore, yet reports indicate that less than Rs 1,000 crore was actually spent. Where did the rest of the money go?” he questioned.

The chaos at the Mahakumbh unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, when a stampede-like situation erupted at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. According to the latest updates, at least 30 people lost their lives, and 60 others sustained injuries, ANI reports. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed that 25 of the deceased have been identified.

The tragic incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered for the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, which also marked the Second Shahi Snan, one of the most significant bathing rituals of the event.

In response, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. ANI reports that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. A judicial committee has been formed and is expected to submit its report to the state government within a stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from ANI)