Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on Eknath Shinde’s camp, accusing it of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals after opposing the Maratha morcha in South Mumbai. Raut alleged the faction, backed by Amit Shah, is suppressing Marathi voices, sparking a fresh political war amid the Maratha quota row.

While posting on social media platform X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that it was “patronised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” He further added that “Shiv Sena has revealed its real face by attempting to suppress the voice of Marathi-speaking people demanding their rightful dues."

While launching a sharp attack on Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that the resentment within their camp has been exposed after opposition to a Maratha morcha in South Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further stated that “The true face of the Shinde faction, nurtured under Amit Shah’s patronage, has now been exposed. Their discomfort with Maratha people coming together in Mumbai for their legitimate demands is clear.”

Sanjay Raut’s befitting comments came in after MP Milind Deora wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. MP Milind Deora, while writing the letter to the Chief Minister, said that the proposed Maratha Morcha in South Mumbai is something that needs to be balanced with the rights of other citizens. Deora, while writing to Chief Minister Fadnavis, also cited concerns over law and order.”

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora further wrote in his letter to the CM, “South Mumbai is not only the heart of our state's governance but also its political and economic nerve centre. It houses the Maharashtra Government Secretariat (Mantralaya), the Vidhan Sabha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, the offices of the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police, as well as the Western Naval Command. It is also the hub of financial institutions, corporate headquarters, and vital infrastructure on which millions depend every day.”

Slamming the Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, Sanjay Raut also accused the Shinde camp of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals. While posting the picture of Milind Deora’s letter to the CM, Raut said, “Stop using Balasaheb’s photo if you are going to oppose the rights of Marathi people.

The politics amid the Maratha Morcha has once again been fuelled by fire; the Maharashtra government, after agreeing to the demands of the protest, released a GR, assuring that the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange will be met.

After the government released the GR, a war of words began among the political parties. With the ongoing tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, both sides are still trying to assert themselves as the prominent successor of Balasaheb Thackeray.