Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sanjay Raut slams Shinde camp over Maratha morcha accuses faction of betraying Balasahebs ideals

Sanjay Raut slams Shinde camp over Maratha morcha, accuses faction of betraying Balasaheb’s ideals

Updated on: 04 September,2025 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on Eknath Shinde’s camp, accusing it of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals after opposing the Maratha morcha in South Mumbai. Raut alleged the faction, backed by Amit Shah, is suppressing Marathi voices, sparking a fresh political war amid the Maratha quota row.

Sanjay Raut slams Shinde camp over Maratha morcha, accuses faction of betraying Balasaheb’s ideals

Sanjay Raut. Image/File Pic

Listen to this article
Sanjay Raut slams Shinde camp over Maratha morcha, accuses faction of betraying Balasaheb’s ideals
x
00:00

While launching a sharp attack on Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that the resentment within their camp has been exposed after opposition to a Maratha morcha in South Mumbai.

While posting on social media platform X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that it was “patronised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” He further added that “Shiv Sena has revealed its real face by attempting to suppress the voice of Marathi-speaking people demanding their rightful dues."

While launching a sharp attack on Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that the resentment within their camp has been exposed after opposition to a Maratha morcha in South Mumbai.

While posting on social media platform X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that it was “patronised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” He further added that “Shiv Sena has revealed its real face by attempting to suppress the voice of Marathi-speaking people demanding their rightful dues."



The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further stated that “The true face of the Shinde faction, nurtured under Amit Shah’s patronage, has now been exposed. Their discomfort with Maratha people coming together in Mumbai for their legitimate demands is clear.”


Sanjay Raut’s befitting comments came in after MP Milind Deora wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. MP Milind Deora, while writing the letter to the Chief Minister, said that the proposed Maratha Morcha in South Mumbai is something that needs to be balanced with the rights of other citizens. Deora, while writing to Chief Minister Fadnavis, also cited concerns over law and order.”

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora further wrote in his letter to the CM, “South Mumbai is not only the heart of our state's governance but also its political and economic nerve centre. It houses the Maharashtra Government Secretariat (Mantralaya), the Vidhan Sabha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, the offices of the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police, as well as the Western Naval Command. It is also the hub of financial institutions, corporate headquarters, and vital infrastructure on which millions depend every day.”

Slamming the Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, Sanjay Raut also accused the Shinde camp of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals. While posting the picture of Milind Deora’s letter to the CM, Raut said, “Stop using Balasaheb’s photo if you are going to oppose the rights of Marathi people.

The politics amid the Maratha Morcha has once again been fuelled by fire; the Maharashtra government, after agreeing to the demands of the protest, released a GR, assuring that the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange will be met.

After the government released the GR, a war of words began among the political parties. With the ongoing tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, both sides are still trying to assert themselves as the prominent successor of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK