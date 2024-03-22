Sanjay Raut speaks of Gujarat link of Jinnah to target PM Modi, Amit Shah

Sanjay Raut, speaking at a rally in Sangli, used historical figures Aurangzeb and Jinnah to criticise PM Modi and Amit Shah without naming them directly

Sanjay Raut/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut continued to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting analogies between Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's Gujarat roots and the current political leadership. Raut, speaking at a rally in Sangli, used historical figures Aurangzeb and Jinnah to criticise Modi and Shah without naming them directly, reported PTI.

"Maharashtra faced trouble 400 years ago in the form of Aurangzeb. What Aurangzeb did is being done by two political leaders sitting in Delhi. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, so was Mohammad Ali Jinnah who gave birth to Pakistan," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying in the report.

According to the PTI report, Raut had earlier equated Modi to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, which generated controversy and prompted severe criticism from the BJP and Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raut addressed the crowd, emphasising Gujarat's historical significance, noting that both Aurangzeb and Jinnah were born there. He compared their acts to those of Delhi's contemporary political leaders. He accused Delhi's leaders of pursuing policies similar to Aurangzeb's reign, such as speaking pleasantly to everyone while grabbing power and enacting a divide-and-rule policy, reported PTI.

According to the report, Raut emphasised the repeating of history, implying that the current condition in the country matches the deeds of historical personalities. He claimed that Aurangzeb was buried in the land of courageous people, meaning that his actions were met with opposition. Although Raut did not specifically mention Modi or Shah, his comments were perceived as a criticism of their leadership style and policies.

"The condition in the country is the same. Aurangzeb acted in a way that he would speak sweetly to everyone and seize the kingdom. He even adopted the policy of divide and rule. And the people from Gujarat who went to Delhi have adopted the same policy for Maharashtra and the country. History is repeating itself," he had said.

Raut's comments at the Sangli rally come as tensions between the Shiv Sena and its Maharashtra allies rise.

Reportedly, Raut's statements drew criticism with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stating that comparing PM Modi with Aurangzeb is an insult to the nation.