Sanjay Raut takes a jab at BJP over electoral bonds, says it is 'biggest scam of India'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted the BJP on Friday over their involvement in what he called the "biggest scam in the country" regarding electoral bonds. Raut said that gaming and gambling companies are purchasing electoral bonds and directing funds straight into the BJP's bank accounts.

Raut also stated that numerous companies bought money in electoral binds and transferred it to the political parties.

Raut told ANI, "The gaming and gambling corporation buys electoral bonds which are then deposited into the ruling party's bank account. Megha engineering secures numerous contracts and in return for the favour purchases lakhs of electoral bonds, funnelling the funds to the BJP's bank account. There are many such companies for which the money has been bought in the electoral bonds and transferred to the political parties. This is the biggest scam in the country."

Meanwhile, per the ANI report, RJD MP Manoj Jha highlighted a potential link between recent ED raids on companies and their subsequent purchase of bonds.

"People are just witnessing it today, everybody knew about it already...ED carries out a raid and just after a few hours, electoral bonds are bought. One must look at this correlation," Manoj Jha was quoted as saying.

According to the report. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal too expressed his concerns and remarked that no investigative agencies would look into the electoral bonds issue. He said that had the Opposition been involved in the issue, ED and CBI would be taking action against them. He also took a jab at PM Modi.

"ED and CBI are sleeping right now. If this thing happens against the Opposition they would have taken action. They have taken an overdose of sleeping pills. You must remember because I don't, that someone (referring to PM Modi) said 'na khaunga na khane dunga'. What happened to that? Someone (PM Modi) said that they would bring black money from the Swiss bank and transfer Rs 15 lakh each to people's accounts, but it seems like they have transferred that money to their accounts. In my opinion, this will not be investigated by any probe agencies. Now the responsibility is on the Court to determine what will they do and what action they will take," Sibal said.

