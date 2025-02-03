Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticizes PM Modi's Kumbh Mela visit, stating it may influence voters in Delhi. He emphasizes elections should focus on governance, not religious optics, and criticizes the Union Budget for lacking provisions for the middle class

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the Kumbh Mela, cautioning that if voters in Delhi are swayed by this symbolic move, it would pose a “threat” to the country’s democratic structure, according to ANI.

As per ANI, Raut asserted that the upcoming Delhi elections should be determined by governance and performance rather than religious optics. He expressed confidence in Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, stating that the Delhi Chief Minister’s work for the people will ensure a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “On the same day, Modi ji is visiting Kumbh to take a holy dip. He believes that the people of Delhi will vote for him on this basis. If voters make decisions based on such factors, democracy is in danger,” Raut said.

Further criticising the Union Budget, Raut argued that the financial policies announced by the government lack provisions for the middle class and fail to tackle inflation and unemployment. “To benefit from an income tax exemption of ₹12 lakh, one must first have that level of income. What about those who don’t? Congress has ruled the country for many years, and I can name leaders who have presented excellent budgets. The government should focus on real economic concerns instead of making noise, attending religious events, and ensuring media coverage,” ANI quoted him as saying.

He also took aim at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the role requires a firm and independent approach rather than being a mouthpiece for the Prime Minister. “The Finance Minister must be strict. The person in charge of the country’s financial health should be tough and decisive. But here, whatever the Prime Minister does not wish to say directly, he conveys through the Finance Minister,” Raut remarked, as per ANI reports.

Raising concerns over the government’s economic policies, Raut questioned, “Does the Budget offer a concrete plan to curb inflation? Are there measures to combat unemployment? If inflation and unemployment remain unchecked, what happens to the middle class? There is no scheme beyond income tax relief for them.” He further pointed out that contract workers remain an overlooked section in government planning, asking how many of the 1.2 crore workers out of the total 3.5 crore are actually paying taxes.

Additionally, Raut commented on the need for time to fully comprehend the budget’s implications. “It takes at least 72 hours to understand the budget, yet Modi is loudly making claims. What exactly does he understand?” he questioned.

Shifting focus to Maharashtra politics, the UBT leader took a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s reluctance to move into the official Chief Minister’s residence, Varsha Bungalow. “For the first time, I am witnessing a CM hesitant to stay in his official residence. If you hold the position, you must live there. We hear that Fadnavis is unwilling to move in, which has never happened before in Maharashtra,” Raut stated, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate the matter.

Hinting at speculation surrounding the residence, he suggested that there could be an underlying reason for Fadnavis’s reluctance. “Why is he afraid to move in? What is hidden inside? What is the secret? There’s talk about things buried underground—something similar to the film ‘Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche.’ Perhaps an investigation is needed,” he said, as per ANI.

Furthermore, Raut made cryptic remarks regarding the Waqf and JPC Bills, stating that recent changes in these policies would soon be clarified. “What has been removed and what remains will be revealed in due course,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)