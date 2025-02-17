It is Asia’s first cable-stayed bridge with a 100m sharp curvature, which is 25m above the ground, crossing over the Western Express Highway, the officials said

The Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension Phase-I has crossed a major milestone with the successful launch of the 215m Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) span over the Vakola Flyover, the officials said on Monday

"It is an engineering feat that ensures seamless East-West connectivity in Mumbai," said an official.

It is Asia’s first cable-stayed bridge with a 100m sharp curvature, which is 25m above the ground, crossing over the Western Express Highway.

The bridge will provide a seamless link from Kurla to Panbai International School near the airport, and it has an innovative Y-shaped pylon for structural efficiency. It features a two-lane carriageway for smoother traffic movement and has been designed to enhance connectivity from Navi Mumbai, EEH, and BKC to the airport, said an official.

Currently, motorists traveling from the SCLR towards the Vakola junction via the Western Express Highway (WEH) face significant traffic congestion near the Vakola junction due to the traffic signal and ongoing construction work on the SCLR connector. Once completed, the bridge will enhance connectivity from the Vakola Nullah to Panbai International School on WEH.

The cable-stayed bridge on SCLR will measure 215 meters in length, with a width of 10.5 meters and a 7.5-meter-wide carriageway. Additionally, the bridge will provide faster access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the officials said.