The construction of the girder over the northbound stretch of the Kalina-Vakola flyover has been completed. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Motorists travelling via the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) towards Andheri via the Western Express Highway (WEH) can look forward to seamless travel without stopping at the Vakola signal. The elevated connector road passing over the WEH is expected to open for traffic by May. The crucial construction of the girder over the northbound stretch of the Kalina-Vakola flyover on WEH has been completed, and the girder launch over the southbound stretch of the WEH and Kalina-Vakola flyover is scheduled for completion by January 20.

“The work on the connector, including the cable-stayed bridge passing over the WEH and Kalina-Vakola flyover, will be completed by May, after which it will be opened for traffic. The launching of the girder over the northbound stretch of the Kalina-Vakola flyover is complete, and the 40-metre girder work over the southbound carriageway will start next Saturday and finish by January 20,” said an MMRDA official.

During a recent visit to the site, this reporter observed that the girder over the northbound carriageway has been completed. The structure will feature a cable-stayed bridge over the Western Express Highway and Kalina-Vakola flyover. This elevated connector is notable for incorporating India's first sharp curvature span with an orthotropic steel deck supported by cable stays. The landing ramp, including safety walls, has been completed, and street lamps are currently being installed.

The orthotropic steel deck (OSD) of the connector weighs 1,780 tonnes, measures 215 metres in length, and has a width of 17.5 metres, taking into account a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway. The cable-stayed bridge stands 22 metres above ground and nine metres above the Vakola flyover.

Currently, motorists travelling from the SCLR to the Vakola junction via the Western Express Highway face significant traffic congestion near the Vakola signal due to the ongoing construction and traffic signals. Once completed, the bridge will enhance connectivity from the Vakola nullah to Panbai International School on WEH and provide faster access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.