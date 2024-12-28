Prajakta Mali said Dhas' comments were in bad taste, entirely baseless and asserted women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets

Actor Prajakta Mali during a press conference on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Sarpanch murder: Actor Prajakta Mali slams BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for 'derogatory' comments x 00:00

Actor Prajakta Mali on Saturday slammed BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for allegedly dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, reported the PTI.

The row began after Dhas spoke about "event management politics" and "Parli pattern" while attacking Munde.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm.

While several persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder and who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, according to the PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Prajakta Mali said Dhas' comments were in bad taste, entirely baseless and asserted women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets, as per the PTI.

Prajakta Mali said that her silence over video clips and fake news circulating over the past one-and-half months on social media pertaining to her visit to Parli for a cultural event should not seen as "my consent".

"Artistes choose to stay away from such mudslinging. But Suresh Dhas is an elected representative and what he says and the manner in which he says it have to be taken seriously. Dhas' remarks are false and baseless. His remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory," the actor emphasised.

She said her family and friends believed in her when such negativity was being spread on social media but it needs to be taken seriously when an MLA makes such comments.

Mali said she has sought a public apology from Dhas and is contemplating legal action against the Ashti MLA.

"I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artistes like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said, the news agency reported.

Asserting that such comments not only malign women but also show a person's mindset, Mali informed that she has lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra State Women's Commission.

Dhas, meanwhile, said there was no question of apologising to Mali and asserted he had not said anything objectionable.

"I don't know her and she is not my enemy. She should rewind and hear what I said yesterday," Dhas said, as per the PTI.

The actor said she will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking that social media platforms, portals and media be held accountable for maligning women.

Incidentally, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has asked Dhas to desist from publicly attacking Munde over the sarpanch murder case.

"I will ask Dhas to share any information he possesses directly with the chief minister rather than going public. I will tell him not to make any comments which will hamper the (murder) probe, " Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters on Friday, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)