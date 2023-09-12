Satara Police had arrested 23 persons after two groups clashed on Sunday night over an ‘objectionable’ post on social media.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Satara communal violence: Situation under control, internet services suspended, say cops x 00:00

Days after communal violence in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra’s Satara district claimed one life, the situation is now under control, a police official said. The official, on Tuesday, told PTI that the internet services though remain suspended in the region as a precautionary measure. In the village, located around 45 km from Satara district headquarters, a large deputation of police is maintaining a vigil in the region where violence had broken out two days ago.

According to the report, police had arrested 23 persons after two groups clashed on Sunday night over an ‘objectionable’ post on social media. The police had told PTI that the rioters had set some houses on fire and lit some vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Monday, a police official had said that two youths were detained in connection with the objectionable social media posts and that the internet services were suspended in the village.

Another officer from Satara police on Tuesday told PTI that they are maintaining tight security in the village. “The situation is under control now," the Satara Police officer said on Tuesday. He added that the investigation into the posting of objectionable content on social media is presently underway.

Reportedly, some organisations tried to take out a ‘silent march’ in Satara City today but were dissuaded by the police who requested them to postpone their plan till Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Suryawanshi Kirankumar was quoted saying that some organisations tried to take out a ‘silent march’ in the city without prior permission from the police but they were dissuaded from doing so.

"Some organizations tried to organize a silent march in Satara city without prior permission from the police. As section 144 (banning assembly of four or more people in public) has already been in force, we told the organisers to take out the march once the situation improves," said DSP Kirankumar Suryawanshi.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under those related to rioting.

Meanwhile, the police said that, in connection with the alleged objectionable post, they registered a case under IPC Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the person who allegedly uploaded it was arrested.