Suresh Dhas. Pic/X

Satish Bhosale, also known as Khokya, a close aide of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas, was brought to Beed on Friday morning following his arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to PTI reports.

A team of Beed Police took Bhosale into custody in Uttar Pradesh and arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport early on Friday morning, an officer confirmed to PTI. From there, Bhosale was taken to Beed by road under police escort.

According to PTI, Bhosale is expected to be produced before the Shirur court after a medical examination. The Beed police have booked him in three cases, including an attempt to murder, the official added.

Authorities have also registered a case against Bhosale under the Forest Act. On Thursday, Bhosale’s residence in Shirur was demolished by the authorities, who claimed that the structure was illegally built on land belonging to the forest department, PTI reports.

Bhosale's arrest and subsequent transfer to Beed follow a series of legal actions taken against him. The police have been investigating multiple cases linked to him, including serious criminal charges. His alleged involvement in the attempt to murder case has been under scrutiny for some time.

According to PTI, the Beed police had been tracking Bhosale's movements after he was linked to a series of offences. His arrest in Uttar Pradesh was carried out with the assistance of local police, who coordinated with Maharashtra authorities to facilitate his custody transfer.

Following his arrival in Beed, strict security measures were put in place to prevent any potential disturbances. Bhosale’s legal team is expected to contest the charges in court. Meanwhile, the police have maintained that the demolition of his residence was in line with legal procedures since the structure was on government land, as per PTI.

In addition to the attempt to murder charge, Bhosale faces legal action under the Forest Act, which prohibits illegal encroachment on protected land.

NDPS case against Bhosale

Bhosale has been booked under two attempt to murder cases and one Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered against him in Beed district of Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Apart from these, he is also booked in a case under the Forest Act, a police officer said.

He is also booked in some cases in Ahilya Nagar district of Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Bhosale is an office-bearer of BJP's nomadic tribes wing, 'Bhatke Vimukta Aghadi'. He is a resident of Zapedwadi in Shirur Kasar tahsil, the officer informed.



Recently, a video where Bhosale and his gang members were purportedly seen assaulting a man with a cricket bat had gone viral.

A local farmer had also lodged a complaint against Bhosale for allegedly assaulting him on the face with an axe when his son objected to the BJP leader's gang laying a trap to hunt deer, the officer said.

The central Maharashtra district has been in news for more than three months following the brutal murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Massajog village.

Dhas, a local MLA, was in the forefront of a campaign seeking Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde's ouster from the BJP-led Maharashtra cabinet after the ex-minister's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in a case related to Deshmukh's murder. Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned earlier this month, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

Last week, Dhas had also alleged that a meeting had taken place in Munde's official residence, allegedly over the extortion in connection to Deshmukh's murder case, news agency.

(With inputs from PTI)