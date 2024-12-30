Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions

An aerial view of Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj gears up to host Maha Kumbh x 00:00

In a first, “underwater drones” capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed during the upcoming Maha Kumbh to provide round-the-clock surveillance at Sangam area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the Union Culture Ministry said on Sunday. Besides, renovation of 92 roads and construction of 30 pontoon bridges and installation of 800 multilingual signages are being undertaken there to facilitate the pilgrims and other visitors showcasing India’s culture and diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Also, the installation of 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will provide “real-time monitoring” and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for enhanced safety, the ministry said.

“A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats. Cyber help desks are being set up in all police stations,” it said. Moreover, the construction of 30 pontoon bridges using 3,308 pontoons is underway and 28 are already operational. Further, over 50,000 personnel, including from the paramilitary forces, will be deployed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever