Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj gears up to host Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj gears up to host Maha Kumbh

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj gears up to host Maha Kumbh

An aerial view of Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj gears up to host Maha Kumbh
x
00:00

In a first, “underwater drones” capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed during the upcoming Maha Kumbh to provide round-the-clock surveillance at Sangam area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the Union Culture Ministry said on Sunday. Besides, renovation of 92 roads and construction of 30 pontoon bridges and installation of 800 multilingual signages are being undertaken there to facilitate the pilgrims and other visitors showcasing India’s culture and diversity.


Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Also, the installation of 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will provide “real-time monitoring” and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for enhanced safety, the ministry said.


“A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats. Cyber help desks are being set up in all police stations,” it said. Moreover, the construction of 30 pontoon bridges using 3,308 pontoons is underway and 28 are already operational. Further, over 50,000 personnel, including from the paramilitary forces, will be deployed.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kumbh mela uttar pradesh india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK