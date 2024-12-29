On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to extend an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Mahakumbh 2025: Invitations are not given for Kumbh, people visit on their own out of faith, says Akhilesh Yadav criticising UP govt x 00:00

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for extending invitations to the top leaders of the country for the Mahakumbh 2025, stating that millions of people attend the Kumbh Mela not due to invitations, but out of faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Invitations are not given for Kumbh. People come to Kumbh on their own out of faith. I do not want to say anything about anyone," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

According to news agency ANI, Yadav said, "We have learnt and read that people come on their own to such events. Are the crores of people who will come for the Kumbh Mela, invited? This government is different."

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to extend an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025, ANI reported.

Held every 12 years, Mahakumbh 2025 will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26. Preparations are in their final stages, with the UP Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Adityanath, ANI reported.

Ahead of this, UP CM Yogi also extend invitation to former President Ram Nath Kovind and newly appointed Governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh (retired) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

According to a press release, the tourism department is set to mesmerise the attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.

The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering. District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam during the opening and closing of the event.

The event will also feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. A musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat, starting early January, will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

(With inputs from ANI)