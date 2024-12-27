Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam challenges Akhilesh Yadav's stance against including non-Muslims on the Waqf Board, citing the example of Azam Khan overseeing the Kumbh Mela.

File Pic

Listen to this article "Sanjay Nirupam questions Akhilesh Yadav on Waqf Board, says why can’t non-Muslims be included?" x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has strongly criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, questioning his opposition to the inclusion of non-Muslims as members of the Waqf Board. Nirupam’s remarks come in the wake of discussions surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and its provisions to allow non-Muslims on the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Nirupam pointed out the irony in Yadav’s stance, citing the example of the Kumbh Mela, which took place in Prayagraj during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Nirupam questioned how Azam Khan, a Muslim leader, was appointed to oversee the largest Hindu religious gathering, yet Yadav and his party are now opposing the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board.

“Firstly, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is a historic event... Hindus from all over the world will visit this event. During the Samajwadi Party's rule, a Muslim leader, Azam Khan, was given the responsibility of overseeing the Kumbh Mela. If a Muslim leader can manage the largest gathering of Hindus, then why should there be any objection to a non-Muslim being part of the Waqf Board?” Nirupam said in a tweet.

The controversy is centred around the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which proposes the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board, a body responsible for managing properties belonging to the Muslim community. However, the Samajwadi Party has raised objections to this provision, with critics arguing that the bill undermines the spirit of the Waqf system.

In recent developments, the Lok Sabha approved a motion to extend the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The committee is expected to present its report by the end of the 2025 Budget Session.

On December 5, Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of the JPC, mentioned that the committee had conducted 27 meetings in Delhi, engaging with stakeholders from various ministries and communities to address the issues surrounding the Waqf system.

The Waqf Act of 1995, established to regulate Waqf properties, has faced criticism over the years for mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. To address these concerns, the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to introduce reforms such as digitisation, better auditing practices, greater transparency, and legal provisions for reclaiming illegally occupied properties.

(With inputs from ANI)