The WAQF Amendment Bill 2024: Politics Vs Reforms

When was the last time you saw the Indian public actively involved in providing suggestions for a law to be introduced in Parliament? While protests against bills like the farm laws or the Citizenship Amendment Act are familiar, for the first time, a bill yet to be introduced—the WAQF Amendment Bill, 2024—received hundreds of suggestions from citizens across the nation. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the WAQF Amendment Bill invited public input, especially from experts, with a 15-day submission deadline, which has now ended.