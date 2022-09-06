Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts

Surgeons and experts in Mumbai say that the trauma suffered by the two deceased, who were in the rear seat, might have been minimised had they been buckled up

Police personnel examining the car. Pic/Hanif Patel

Speaking with mid-day after the autopsy of businessman Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, sources from the JJ hospital’s post-mortem centre said that fastened seat belts could have minimised the impact from the accident. “The impact of the accident was so bad, that both of them had sustained multiple injuries including internal, leading to immediate death,” one of the sources said.

