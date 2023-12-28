Sena (UBT) declines invite to Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, Shashi Tharoor says individual should make choice

In the run-up to Lord Ram's consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, opposition leaders within the INDIA alliance are divided about their participation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party workers will not be present at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony

Sanjay Raut/ File Photo

In the run-up to Lord Ram's consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, opposition leaders within the INDIA alliance are divided about their participation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party workers will not be present at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony, stated a report in ANI,

According to the report, Raut criticised the government's priorities, stating that the ceremony appeared to be a distraction from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and regional concerns such as Kashmir and Manipur.

"They have an advertising system according to which they work. They are extremely good at advertising things. Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony is a way to distract people of the country from real issues like unemployment, inflation, Kashmir, and Manipur," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

He said that the opening was a BJP event and added, "This is all politics, who wants to attend an event by BJP? This is not a national event. This is BJP's program; this is BJP's rally. 'Usme pavitrata kahan hai?'...We will visit (Ayodhya) after BJP's program is over."

Raut further spoke of Shiv Sena's historical role in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement citing that Balasaheb Thackeray and thousands of Shiv Sainiks were part of the movement.

He said, "Why are the opposition leaders across the country being asked if they have been invited or not? If this program was of the temple administration, then the ceremony of Ram Temple would have been different. BJP is in power there. I feel that Lord Shri Ram has been kidnapped in a way."

In contrast, despite getting invitations for its top leadership, Congress has yet to determine whether to go. Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP and CWC member pushed for individual choices, urging Congress leadership not to be forced into a binary decision.

"Putting the Congress leadership in a box and saying that if you go that means you are playing into the hands of the BJP. If you don't go that means you are anti-Hindu. Let the individuals make a reasonable choice," Tharoor told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, preparations for the consecration event are in full swing. The chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, examined the current construction work. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust's discussions have centred on the placement of Lord Ram's idol for the grand opening on January 22, the report added.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressed excitement for the occasion, inviting invitees to come and advising those planning a later visit to do their homework well to minimise difficulty.

"All of us have been waiting for this moment for years. The dream of the Ram temple is coming true. I would request that if you are invited, you should go on January 22nd. The people who are planning to go later should research everything before visiting Ayodhya to ensure that no inconvenience occurs..." he was quoted as saying in the ANI report.

