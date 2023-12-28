We are very happy, says Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple on renaming Ayodhya Junction

Ayodhya Railway Station that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, has been renamed to "ayodhya-dham" to Ayodhya Dham" Junction, said the city MP Lallu Singh

After the Ayodhya Railway Station was renamed as 'Ayodhya Dham' junction, Acharya Satyendar Das, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said that the priests are very happy over the decision, reported news agency ANI.

"The name of Ayodhya Junction has been changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction'. It is a very good move by CM Yogi Adityanath," Acharya Satyendar Das to ANI.

"This demand has been going on for a very long time and today we all are very happy that now it will be called Ayodhya Dham. Thanks to our Chief Minister," he added.

"Ayodhya Junction became "ayodhya-dham">Ayodhya Dham" Junction Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #ayodhyaa_dhaam_jNkshn as per the expectation of public sentiments," Lallu Singh said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30. The Prime Minister will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

The grand railway station will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, and medical facilities. All types of extensive preparations are being completed.

Refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls--these and many more would be the features of the Ayodhya railway station after the ongoing revamp.

This railway station is built like a grand temple from the outside and is equipped with equally modern facilities from the inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also reviewing the preparations being done for the inaugural ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Meanwhile, coming heavily on senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his remark on Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that it confirmed that "Congress maintains a distance with Lord Ram," reported ANI.

"The statement of Sam Pitroda that he is bothered about the celebrations across the country over Ram Temple in Ayodhya, I am surprised by it. Such programmes are done by the whole community. We're not accepting the government's money for it and they are not making any arrangements. The devoted persons are holding such programmes. This is a confirmation that Congress maintains a distance with Lord Ram," VHP president Alok Kumar told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)