NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that he has not been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Have not been invited to Ram temple inauguration: NCP chief Sharad Pawar x 00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that he has not been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, reported the PTI.

The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar targeted the BJP saying it was difficult to understand whether the party was using the issue for political or commercial purposes, as per the PTI.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the 'Pran Pratistha', or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.

"Don't know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We are happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed," Sharad Pawar told reporters in Amravati, according to the PTI.

When asked if he was invited, Pawar replied in the negative.

"I visit two-three places of faith that I don't speak about in public. It's a private matter," he said.

Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials have said.

Meanwhile, amid the suspense over INDIA alliance’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar Wednesday said the 1977 Lok Sabha polls were fought by the opposition without projecting Morarji Desai as the Prime Minister candidate.

Addressing a press conference in Amravati, Pawar also expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance will emerge as a viable alternative for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The 1977 Lok Sabha polls were fought by the opposition without projecting a prime ministerial face. Morarji Desai was chosen for the post after the opposition won the election," he said.

"Despite the poor results in the recent assembly elections in the states, we are confident that people will accept the INDIA alliance as a viable alternative. We are taking all the precautions. There have been no seat-sharing talks as yet, but a dialogue has started to bring unanimity and sort out differences," he said.

Morarji Desai was the first non-Congress prime minister. He was the PM between 1977 and 1979, leading the government formed by the Janata Party.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!