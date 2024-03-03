Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai summoned by Mumbai Police EOW in alleged fund withdrawal case

Sena (UBT) leader has been asked to appear before Mumbai Police's EOW on March 5 concerning the alleged fund withdrawal case.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai to question him about an alleged fund withdrawal complaint filed by the Shinde faction.

The summons ordered Desai to appear on March 5, following claims by the Eknath Shinde faction that finances were withheld from the party after the Election Commission recognised them as the legitimate Shiv Sena, reported ANI.

The EOW's inquiry focuses on the specifics of the fund withdrawal and the individuals involved, including information provided by the appropriate bank official, the ANI report stated.

The agency report further added that on January 30, Balaji Kinikar, Treasurer of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, filed a formal complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) officers for fraud and forgery. Kinikar said that the opposing side had been utilising PAN and TAN details illegally, submitting fake TDS and income tax returns on the party's behalf.

According to a mid-day report, the Shinde camp accused Sena (UBT) of diverting Rs 50 crore. The report further stated that the EOW, which began a probe into the case, sought help from the Income Tax department in determining the taxpaying organisation for the bank accounts, especially since the ECI's verdict recognised the Shinde faction as the true Sena.

The sources close to the development were quoted saying that there were three accounts under the name Shiv Sena from which cash was moved to Uddhav camp's account.

Reportedly, the Economic Offences Wing is conducting its probe before proceeding with the registration of a case of cheating and forgery as demanded by the Shinde group

The ECI declared the Shinde faction the legitimate Shiv Sena and awarded it the original party's bow and arrow symbol on February 17, 2023. The division occurred when Eknath Shinde, a former minister in Uddhav Thackeray's government, plotted a coup and joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), eventually becoming Chief Minister himself.

