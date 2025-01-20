The state government on Saturday announced guardian ministers for 36 districts of the state, but a day later, issued an order to stay the appointments for Nashik and Raigad districts

Representational Image

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut says, govt's handling of guardian ministers' appointment cites internal discord in alliance x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the state government's handling of the appointment of guardian minister was a sign of internal discord in the alliance, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahayuti government on Saturday announced guardian ministers for 36 districts of the state, but a day later, issued an order to stay the appointments for Nashik and Raigad districts.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare was appointed as the guardian minister for Raigad, while BJP leader Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility of Nashik, PTI cited.

Talking to PTI reporters, Raut said, "The government is failing to manage its internal conflicts. (Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde's anger over the allocation of guardian ministers is clear, and his authority is being questioned."

The Rajya Sabha MP was commenting on reports of Eknath Shinde's dissatisfaction over the appointments for Raigad and Nashik.

He also hinted that the state Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant might be groomed as a possible replacement for Shinde, PTI cited.

According to PTI sources, Shinde has suddenly left for Daregaon, officially citing personal reasons for his four-day visit. However, political insiders speculate that his departure was connected to his dissatisfaction over the portfolios.

Raut claimed that the growing discord could lead to a shift in the power dynamics.

"It seems Uday Samant is being groomed as a possible replacement for Shinde. If Shinde cannot control his ministers, how can he lead?" he questioned.

Amid reports of discontent, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan have left for Daregaon to meet Eknath Shinde and address his concerns. CM Devendra Fadnavis is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Aaditya Thackeray criticises delay in guardian minister appointments for Nashik and Raigad

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday criticised the postponement of the appointment of Guardian Ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts.

In a strongly-worded social media post, Aaditya Thackeray expressed his dismay over the unexpected postponement of the appointment of Guardian Ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts.

Thackeray criticised the decision, labelling it an "insult" to the ministers already declared and questioning the Maharashtra Chief Minister's handling of the situation while he is abroad.

"What exactly is going on?" Thackeray wrote in a post on X, highlighting the unusual nature of the postponement and the introduction of a new concept of 'co-guardian minister,' which he noted had been suspended shortly after its introduction. He accused certain ministers of exerting undue pressure on the Maharashtra Chief Minister, despite their ministerial appointments, referring to them as "selfish traitorous ministers."

Thackeray further said that these ministers are prioritising personal gains over public service, calling for a sense of responsibility and shame among them. He pointed out the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s tolerance of what he described as bullying by a few individuals, asking why such actions are being permitted and why the significant responsibilities of the Guardian Minister posts are being postponed.

(With inputs from Agencies)