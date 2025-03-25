Chaturvedi said, "The controversy is proof of how intolerant the governments are towards any kind of criticism. We had seen that at the centre, and now that model is being implemented in the states. People of the former CM, who is a Dy CM now, go and vandalise someone's personal property... Not just their goons, BMC was also there."

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday, 25th March, criticized Mahayuti government's reaction to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remark on Eknath Shinde claiming that it showcased the government's intolerance towards any form of criticism.



Referring to the Vandalisation of the Habitat Studio where Kamra's show was filmed, Chaturvedi said, "The controversy is proof of how intolerant the governments are towards any kind of criticism. We had seen that at the centre, and now that model is being implemented in the states. People of the former CM, who is a Dy CM now, go and vandalise someone's personal property... Not just their goons, BMC was also there."



Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's refusal to apologize for his derogatory remarks made during a recent show has sparked critical reactions from Maharashtra government officials, including Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and Minister Gulab Patil.



MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said that what Kunal Kamra did was unacceptable and that he would be punished for his behaviour.

Kadam stated, "He will be punished. If you are going to insult the Supreme Court, the PM of India, Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it is not tolerable. You cannot behave like this in Maharashtra or India... We do enjoy comedy, but this is not the kind of comedy that will be tolerated in Maharashtra."



Earlier, Kunal Kamra on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle saying that he would not "apologise" for his act.



Maharashtra Minister Gulab Raghunath Patil also criticized Kamra's actions. Patil warned, "If he doesn't apologise, we will speak to him in our own style... Shiv Sena won't leave him... we won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologise, he will come out; where will he hide? ... Shiv Sena will show its real form."



Earlier, Maharashtra's Khar Police sent a summons to stand-up artist Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today. 'As per Mumbai police, Kunal is not in Mumbai right now.



MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show. It was further transferred to Khar police for further investigation.



Reacting to the ongoing tussle over his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kunal Kamra stated that the entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy.



The Shiv Sena workers had vandalised and destroyed the properties of The Habitat centre in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday. (ANI)





