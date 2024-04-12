BJP's Ramdas Tadas' daughter-in-law alleged that the family tortured her, abused her in a press conference with Sena (UBT)'s Sushma Andhare

Ramdas Tadas/ X

In response to accusations made by his daughter-in-law, Sushma Andhare, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has demanded that the BJP withdraw the candidate of Ramdas Tadas, the party's current MP for Wardha.

Pooja Tadas, the MP's daughter-in-law, stated she was abused and assaulted by her husband and his family during a news conference with Andhare. She said that after getting married, she was physically beaten when she went back to her married house and was forced to live in a different flat, reported PTI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give Pooja Tadas justice by cancelling the candidature of Ramdas Tadas," Andhare implored PM Modi to intervene, the news agency report stated further.

In response, MP Tadas said he was uninvolved in the argument between his son and daughter-in-law in an interview with a television programme, stated PTI report. He asserted that they got married without their parents' approval and implied that rival politicians were taking advantage of the circumstance to damage his reputation.

The Wardha MP rejected the claims, seeing them as an attempt by his opponents to undermine him in the lack of significant problems, the report added.

In another agency report, Ramdas Tadas' son Pankaj was quoted as saying that he was honey-trapped and that several cases including a divorce petition are currently underway in which his estranged wife is not cooperating.

Pooja Tadas' allegations against her in-laws

Pooja Tadas, who will be contesting the Wardha seat in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as an independent candidate, in a press conference on April 11 said that she was forced into a marriage allegedly to save her estranged husband Pankaj from a rape charge nearly three years ago, reported IANS.

Per the report, she further claimed that she was tortured, beaten up with an iron rod and thrown out of the flat she lived in and was even denied food. Pooja, according to the IANS report, also claimed that she was confined to the flat and "used" like a commodity. She added that her husband disowned their son and along with his father, the Wardha MP, demanded a paternity test. She later alleged that the Tadas family pushed her to the brink of homelessness.

She was quoted as saying, "I have been undergoing such abuses, humiliation in the name of a DNA test for our baby, and other forms of harassment… If Ramdas Tadas, as an MP, cannot give justice to his own daughter-in-law, then what will he do for the people of society? I want PM’s intervention to help me."

Pooja added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Wardha on April 20 for election campaign. I plan to meet and appeal to him for justice as a daughter of the country."