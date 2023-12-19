Sena (UBT) urges Congress to lead INDIA bloc with unified approach for 2024 LS Polls

In its 'Saamana' editorial, the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Tuesday, recommended that the Congress lead a united front within the INDIA bloc in advance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To improve the chances of the opposition in the upcoming elections, the Sena called for a united front, highlighting the need for a "sarthi" (charioteer) to lead alliance

In its 'Saamana' editorial, the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Tuesday, recommended that the Congress lead a united front within the INDIA bloc in advance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To improve the chances of the opposition in the upcoming elections, the Sena called for a united front, highlighting the need for a "sarthi" (charioteer) to lead the alliance, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, the editorial called on the party to establish a target of independently winning at least 150 seats in the upcoming general elections, noting that Congress had been in office for 138 years. It emphasised how crucial it is to keep up a strong INDIA alliance, particularly in light of the recent assembly poll results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, which raise doubts about the BJP's absolute victory.

"The Congress should resolve to win at least 150 seats in the 2024 general elections and it is possible only when the INDIA alliance remains strong. The Congress wanted to taste win in the three states alone and that is why it kept the regional parties and alliances at bay. It is being said that wherever the Congress senses a possibility of winning elections on its own, it does not take anyone along and in this self pride, the Congress inflicted damage on itself and the INDIA alliance," it read.

The prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc will be decided after the 2024 elections, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ahead of a planned meeting in New Delhi to strategize on joint campaigning, seat sharing, and realigning the approach against the BJP.

The editorial expressed regret over the Congress's decision to exclude regional parties from the three state elections, claiming that this narrow-minded strategy hurt the Congress as well as the INDIA alliance. It emphasised the necessity of highlighting the alliance's importance and demanded the appointment of a "sarthi" to lead the 27-party coalition.

"The chariot of the INDIA alliance has 27 horses (referring to 27 parties which are part of the opposition bloc) but it does not have a 'sarthi'. In the absence of the 'sarthi', the chariot is stuck in the ground. The INDIA alliance needs a convener," the editorial read.

The editorial emphasised the importance of defining the INDIA alliance's face for the 2024 election campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as it acknowledged the alliance's seasoned leadership. It mirrored the sentiment that numerous potential faces would not suffice, emphasizing the necessity of a concerted decision-making process.

"It also needs to decide who will be the face of the INDIA Alliance in 2024. The decision will have to be taken who will be the face against Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Saying that we have several PM faces and there are plenty of choices is nothing but self-consolation," it added.

Drawing parallels to the unity that defeated Adolf Hitler, the editorial urged the Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar group) to understand the significance of the alliance, quoting Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. It conveyed optimism that the bloc would be able to contest the BJP's hegemony in the next elections.

"The goal of the opposition INDIA alliance should be to defeat Hitler and the victory of INDIA. The results in the three states do not indicate the ultimate win for the BJP. Modi-Shah (referring to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) are not undefeatable, but for that the INDIA bloc should remain strong and undeterred," it further stated.

It also emphasised the impending difficulties in opposing the BJP's authority, such as the use of EVMs, financial dominance, and the influence of central agencies, while praising the INDIA bloc's tenacity in overcoming these obstacles.

The editorial underlined the necessity for Congress to demonstrate unity in the face of opposition challenges, especially in backing Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which is currently facing challenges. It asked for moderation in the BJP's joyous rhetoric while warning against overestimating the results of the most recent state elections, pointing out the significant voter share retained by the Congress.

The editorial concluded by looking forward to the Congress-led conference in Delhi and expressing hope for a concerted effort from the opposition parties, which would be necessary to launch a formidable challenge against the BJP's changing tactics.

"In such a case, the Congress, as a big brother, should come forward and show a sense of unity," the Marathi publication said.

With PTI inputs

