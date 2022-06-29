Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar appointed as new Mumbai Police commissioner

Phansalkar will succeed incumbent commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey who is retiring on Thursday

Vivek Phansalkar. File Pic

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar as the new Mumbai police commissioner. Phansalkar will be succeeding Sanjay Pandey.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai CP. He will succeed incumbent commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey who is retiring on Thursday.

Earlier, Phansalkar had served Maharashtra Police in various key capacities including Thane commissioner of police and Maharashtra ATS chief.