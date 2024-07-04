Senior Mumbai rail official takes over as top boss of India's fastest metro body

Shalabh Goel took charge at NCRTC on July 2 2024, which is mandated to implement the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across NCR.

New National Capital Region Transport Corporation MD of Shalabh Goel/ Hanif Patel

From the country's oldest railway to the country's fastest metro body. Former Central Railway Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager and ex-Senior Deputy General Manager-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer Shalabh Goel assumed charge as the Managing Director (MD) of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Goel took charge at NCRTC on July 2 2024, which is mandated to implement the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the National Capital Region.

The RRTS is a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. The RRTS network offers commuter transit services with a design speed of 180kmph and an operational speed of 160kmph.

Goel, a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), got his degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Roorkee and has obtained a post-graduation degree in Energy Studies from IIT-Delhi.

He joined NCRTC at a critical point, as the organisation prepares to operationalise the full 82-kilometer-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, a challenging project, within the anticipated timetables.

In his illustrious career spanning three decades, Goel has held several challenging positions, including Executive Director, Ministry of Railways; Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Division of Central Railway; Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Central Railway; and SDGM/CVO (Western Railway). During his term as DRM, he was instrumental in managing train operations during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, assuring the continuance of critical services and the safety of passengers and personnel.

Prior to joining NCRTC, Goel was Western Railway's Senior Deputy General Manager and CVO. He has extensive experience in railway operations, electrification, electric locomotive maintenance, energy management, and general administration. His broad experience includes assignments with the Central Railway, Northern Railway, Western Railway, Ministry of Railways, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Goel's outstanding performance has earned him various accolades, including the renowned Minister of Railways and General Manager awards.