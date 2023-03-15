Breaking News
Setback to Uddhav Thackeray as former minister Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Updated on: 15 March,2023 07:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government

Setback to Uddhav Thackeray as former minister Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic


In a setback to Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.


Sawant joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of chief minister Shinde.



Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government.


He was dropped from the cabinet and denied ticket for legislative council election by Uddhav Thackeray in 2018.

Eknath Shinde along with seveal MLAs from Shiv Sena had revolted last year leading to collapse of the MVA government in Maharashtra

Also Read: Dapoli resort case: Anil Parab's aide sent in judicial custody by court

Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

The Commission had observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

(with PTI inputs)

