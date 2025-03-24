The officials said that with all technical and safety protocols in place, MMRDA is in the final stages of securing clearance from the Mumbai Traffic Police, which is expected before April 10

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is prepared to begin the demolition and reconstruction activity under the Sewri-Worli Connector project and the Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) work in Mumbai is likely to begin by 2nd week of April, the officials said on Monday.

The officials said that with all technical and safety protocols in place, MMRDA is in the final stages of securing clearance from the Mumbai Traffic Police, which is expected before April 10.

The dismantling of the over 100-year-old Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Prabhadevi was a time-sensitive task which must be completed ahead of the monsoon, the officials said.

The work is likely to begin on April 10, marking a major milestone in the project and paving the way for a modern double-decker structure that will significantly improve East-West connectivity in Mumbai.

The Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector is a vital 4.5 km long, 4-lane (2+2) divided elevated corridor designed to serve as a traffic dispersal route for the Mumbai side of the Atal Setu. The corridor connects Atal Setu seamlessly with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, significantly reducing travel time and providing signal-free access to central and south Mumbai for commuters from Navi Mumbai.

The project includes the construction of ROBs at two locations — one across the Harbour Line at Sewri and another across the Central and Western lines at Prabhadevi (Elphinstone Road). The Prabhadevi ROB, which is set to be dismantled, is 13 meters wide and carries only 1.5 lanes in each direction. This century-old structure will be replaced with a state-of-the-art double-decker bridge, designed to handle modern-day traffic volumes.

Till date, approximately 60 per cent of the project work has been completed.

Details of the Proposed Double-Decker Bridge

The proposed new structure will include:

First Level: 2+2 lane carriageway for traffic between Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Road.

Second Level: 2+2 lane carriageway for traffic from Atal Setu towards Worli.

Key Technical Specifications:

Two spans: 95m and 37m length

Superstructure weights: 3000 MT and 1200 MT respectively

Sewri side approach: approx. 156m

Worli side approach: approx. 209m

The new ROB will be constructed using advanced techniques including the Push-Pull method for erecting the steel superstructure over active railway lines, ensuring the safety of train commuters during operations.

Demolition and Construction Challenges

According to MMRDA, the demolition of the existing ROB and construction of the new one is an engineering challenge, given the live railway tracks and limited urban space.

Key highlights include:

Deployment of 800 MT capacity cranes (with a 500 MT standby crane) for dismantling.

Daily time blocks required from both Central and Western Railways.

Careful handling of underground utilities during approach construction.

12-month timeline targeted for completion post commencement.

Road closure required between Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Road.

Traffic and Pedestrian Management Plan

Upon receiving permission from the traffic police, the stretch between Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Marg will be closed to vehicular traffic for a year. During this period:

Curry Road Bridge (south) and Tilak Bridge (north) will serve as alternate routes for vehicles.

Pedestrian movement:

The existing FOB near Parel Station (north side) will be designated a non-ticketed zone for public use.

A new FOB is under construction on the south side near Prabhadevi Station. While the Western Railway section is completed, work on the Central Railway section is ongoing and will be expedited.

Once completed, both FOBs will offer seamless east-west pedestrian connectivity.

For emergencies, ambulance vehicles will be stationed on both sides of the bridge round-the-clock.

MMRDA has completed all groundwork for this critical infrastructure task and is only awaiting traffic police clearance to proceed. Given the technical challenges and the urgency to complete demolition before the monsoon, timely approvals are essential to maintain momentum and ensure commuter safety. The traffic police are expected to issue permission around April 10 after MCGM works on the connecting roads are completed.

