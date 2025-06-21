At a Mumbai event, Amit Shah accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of neglecting city development and praised the Mahayuti government for future-oriented initiatives, as the BMC elections draw near. Union HM slams UBT for inaction as BMC polls draw closer; Fadnavis dubs Uddhav ‘Bol Bachchan’

(Form left) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/Ashish Raje

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the party of consistently targeting others while doing little for Mumbai. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Shah praised the Mahayuti government for undertaking development work that considers the city’s future.

With the BMC elections inching closer, the war of words between former allies has intensified. On Friday, Shah said, “Eknath Shinde has proved which is the real Sena. What has the UBT faction done for the city?”

A day earlier, on June 19, while addressing the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

He said, “The BJP has the PM, the nation doesn’t. The same applies to the home ministry.” Responding to Uddhav’s remarks, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, “I don’t respond to bol bachchan (all talk, no action).”

Meanwhile, while attending a National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) event in Mumbai, Shah highlighted the importance of the cooperative sector in boosting the economy.

Speaking about the new ‘Sahkar Taxi’ initiative, Shah explained, “Drivers will earn directly through this policy. Unlike Ola and Uber, they will become stakeholders, not just service providers.”