Addressing the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Mumbai, the Union Home Minister asserted that investments in the irrigation sector under the current Mahayuti government had ended the prolonged issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Mumbai. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Listen to this article UPA abandoned Mumbai to its fate, Mahayuti saved it with massive infra investments: Amit Shah x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime had neglected Mumbai, but claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government “saved” the city with infrastructure projects worth over Rs 7 lakh crore, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Mumbai, Amit Shah asserted that investments in the irrigation sector under the current government had ended the prolonged issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra, a problem that had persisted for decades.

Amit Shah said India is set to become the third-largest economy in the world by 2026–27 and that there has been “symmetric” development across the country over the past 11 years, PTI reported.

With elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approaching, Amit Shah reflected on the city’s past struggles: overpopulation, ageing and unsafe housing stock, traffic congestion, and slums.

“Till a few years ago, I used to fear what would happen to Mumbai,” he said, congratulating Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis for his efforts in transforming the city’s trajectory. Shah also acknowledged the role of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and said that Maharashtra benefited when he led the previous government with Fadnavis serving as his deputy.

Referring to the previous administration, the Union Home Minister said, “Before 2014, there was a ‘double engine’ government of Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi at the Centre, with NCP’s Sharad Pawar also being part of it, yet the Congress-led ruling alliance ‘left Mumbai to its fate’ for those 10 years.”

He also went on to state that the double engine governments under Narendra Modi at the Centre and Fadnavis-Shinde (in the state) have "saved” Mumbai with investments of Rs 7 lakh crore.”

To underline the BJP-led administration’s development push, Shah cited a list of major infrastructure projects, including:

A 337-km Metro network with investment of Rs 1.50 lakh crore

Rs 1.08 lakh crore Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train

A greenfield port at Wadhawan costing Rs 80,000 crore

The Rs 17,000 crore Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge

The Rs 55,000 crore Versova–Virar sea-link

The Rs 60,000 crore Virar–Alibag multimodal corridor

Questioning those who criticise BJP’s governance style, Shah said, “Did they have the vision to plan such projects? If they had implemented them, Fadnavis would have been left with nothing to do.”

He further pointed out that development was not limited to Mumbai. “The Fadnavis government also implemented projects in the rest of Maharashtra,” Shah said, highlighting new airports in Shirdi and Sindhudurg.

Without naming any specific project, he also responded to criticism surrounding ongoing slum rehabilitation efforts, saying there are “accusations and criticism” from some quarters. The opposition has raised concerns over the Dharavi redevelopment project involving the Adani Group.

He also reflected on his early political career, and said, “When I entered politics, farmer suicides in Maharashtra were being discussed at the global level.” He added that BJP-led governments had prioritised irrigation investments, which “ensured that farmer suicides ended in the state.”

Countering claims that Maharashtra was not being given its fair share in Central allocations, Shah said, “The total devolutions and grant-in-aid to the state increased to Rs 7.82 lakh crore between 2014 and 2024, against the Rs 1.91 lakh crore between 2004 and 2014 during the UPA era.”

He added that separate grants were also provided for irrigation and infrastructure development.

Urging industry bodies such as MACCIA to engage with the government and highlight members’ challenges for better policy-making, he recalled how lobbying for the Konkan Railway had contributed to regional economic development.

Shah also emphasised that global events—such as the wars in Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine—are affecting the domestic economy and said business chambers must adapt by engaging with professional organisations to remain relevant.

Calling on MACCIA to reflect on its internal functioning, the Home Minster said, “You should introspect on your own policies and think of how to get young blood into your working.”

(With PTI inputs)