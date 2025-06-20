Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the city to inaugurate the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus, and BGS Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru

Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah has given guidance and suggestions to the state unit to intensify the fight against the "corrupt" Congress government, reported news agency PTI.

Union Minister Shah was in the city to inaugurate the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus, and BGS Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said, "This morning, I, along with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, and MLA Aravind Bellad, met Amit Shah Ji. We discussed the political scenario in Karnataka and current developments."

He also alleged that the state government is making decisions solely to appease minority communities, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (together with all, development for all, trust of all, efforts of all), ensures justice for all communities—Hindus and minorities alike.

"Yesterday, under the Housing Department, the reservation for minorities in housing schemes was increased from ten to fifteen per cent... Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is practising divisive politics. The BJP will fight against it. The Chief Minister’s conduct is demeaning to the dignity of his position," he added.

Accusing the Chief Minister of running a "Tughlaq Darbar" and forgetting that he is the state’s elected leader, the state BJP chief expressed confidence that the people will teach the government a lesson in the coming days.

In response to a question, Vijayendra said that ahead of the Assembly session, the BJP will hold discussions with JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy and legislators regarding the formation of a committee for proper coordination between the two parties.

According to PTI, conceding that there is some disgruntlement within the party and a few leaders have expressed it, he said, "It is a local issue. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, I, and some senior leaders have discussed and decided that leaders like Joshi, C. T. Ravi and Ravi Kumar should resolve this, and efforts are ongoing in this regard by meeting leaders who have issues."

While keeping the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls in mind -- and at a time when the party has to fight against the government on the streets -- the BJP must resolve internal issues and stand united. Efforts are underway in this direction, he added.

