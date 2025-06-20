An overhead wire issue at Palghar since 18:55. up (towards Mumbai) and down (travelling out of Mumbai) trains held up. Tower wagon are being moved to site, the Western Railway said in a statement

The snag occurred around 6.55 pm, affecting the movement of trains to and from the station. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Services of the Mumbai local trains as well as long-distance ones operated by the Western Railway were disrupted on Friday evening following a technical snag in the overhead electric (OHE) wire system near Palghar station, over 100 kms from Mumbai, officials said, reported the PTI.

The snag occurred around 6.55 pm, affecting the movement of trains to and from the station.

"OHE wire issue at Palghar since 18:55. up (towards Mumbai) and down (travelling out of Mumbai) trains held up. Tower wagon are being moved to site," the Western Railway said in a statement.

This snag led to multiple long-distance and suburban trains being stranded on tracks, causing inconvenience to passengers amid the evening peak hours.

The railway authorities have deployed a tower wagon, a specialised vehicle used for the maintenance of overhead electrification systems at the site immediately after the fault was detected. The restoration work is currently underway, sources said.

The exact cause of the OHE wire fault is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Video of fight between women passengers on Mumbai local train goes viral

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a video of a fight that broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving local train has gone viral following which the police has launched a probe into the matter, officials said.

An official confirmed that the fight between railway commuters occurred on a Western Railway's special local train.

"The incident occurred on a Western Railway's (WR) Churchgate to Virar ladies special local train recently and we are investigating this matter further," a WR spokesperson told mid-day.

The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded train.

The video also shows the women shouting and pushing each other as the train was in motion.

A heated fight broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving local train between Dombivli and Kalyan. The argument quickly turned physical, causing chaos onboard. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.



Via: @DiwakarSharmaa… pic.twitter.com/M3NbpNtTNS — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 20, 2025

After verification, the Railway Police confirmed that the incident actually took place at Bhayandar station on a Ladies Special local train arriving at 7:32 pm.

According to the police, the on-duty Station Master at Bhayandar informed head constable Nagargoje about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, Railway Police found that the women involved in the altercation had already been deboarded from the train by RPF and MSF personnel.

The police brought both women -- Jyoti Ayodhya Prasad Singh and Kavita Ramchandra Medadkar -- to the Bhayandar Railway Police Post, where they were questioned.

The women stated that there was a verbal argument and a minor scuffle between them, but neither of them filed a written or oral complaint against the other. Both parties agreed to resolve the matter mutually.

