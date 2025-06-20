An official statement said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken on up fast lines from 23:15 hrs, to 02.45 hrs and down fast lines from 0:45 hrs, to 04:15 hrs, between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, June 21/22, 2025

There will be no block in day over Western Railway's suburban section on Sunday, June 22, 2025, an official said. Representational Pic/File

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block at night on Saturday between Borivali and Bhayandar railway stations.

An official statement said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken on up fast lines from 23:15 hrs, to 02.45 hrs and down fast lines from 0:45 hrs, to 04:15 hrs, between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, June 21/22, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all fast line trains will be run on slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali.

Also, due to the block some up and down local trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information is available at concerned station master’s office.

"There will be no block in day over Western Railway's suburban section on Sunday, June 22, 2025," an official said.

Video of fight between women passengers on Mumbai local train goes viral

A video of a fight that broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral following which the police has launched a probe into the matter, officials said.

An official confirmed that the fight between railway commuters occurred on a Western Railway's special local train.

"The incident occurred on a Western Railway's (WR) Churchgate to Virar ladies special local train recently and we are investigating this matter further," a WR spokesperson told mid-day.

The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded train.

The video also shows the women shouting and pushing each other as the train was in motion.

After verification, the Railway Police confirmed that the incident actually took place at Bhayandar station on a Ladies Special local train arriving at 7:32 pm.

A heated fight broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving local train between Churchgate and Virar. The argument quickly turned physical, causing chaos onboard. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.



Via: @DiwakarSharmaa… pic.twitter.com/HN2nu0X7yJ — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 20, 2025

According to the police, the on-duty Station Master at Bhayandar informed head constable Nagargoje about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, Railway Police found that the women involved in the altercation had already been deboarded from the train by RPF and MSF personnel.

The police brought both women -- Jyoti Ayodhya Prasad Singh and Kavita Ramchandra Medadkar -- to the Bhayandar Railway Police Post, where they were questioned.

The women stated that there was a verbal argument and a minor scuffle between them, but neither of them filed a written or oral complaint against the other. Both parties agreed to resolve the matter mutually.

"The officials recorded the statements related to the incident," an official said.