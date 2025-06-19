CR sources confirm that of the two 15-car rakes currently available, one is being optimally utilised, making 16 trips daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Kalyan. The other, however, is drastically underused, with just six trips a day

The 15-coach train, which makes only six trips a day, in the Kalyan yard. Pic/By Special Arrangement

At a time when lakhs of commuters are packed like sardines in Mumbai’s overcrowded local trains and Central Railway (CR) repeatedly claims a shortage of rakes, it has come to light that a fully operational 15-car local train lies idle in the Kalyan yard for 17 hours and 25 minutes daily.

CR sources confirm that of the two 15-car rakes currently available, one is being optimally utilised, making 16 trips daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Kalyan. The other, however, is drastically underused, with just six trips a day.

A troubling timeline

The rake departs from CSMT at 11.37 am, arrives at Dombivli by 12.32 pm, and heads to Kalyan yard by 12.40 pm — only to remain parked for the next 17 hours and 25 minutes, until it begins its next service at 6.14 am the next day from Dombivli to CSMT. This massive underutilisation comes even as commuters regularly face stampede-like situations, especially between Thane and Kalyan, one of the busiest stretches on the CR network.

Commuter anger

The revelation has sparked outrage among commuters and passenger associations. Lata Argade, secretary of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, minced no words, “One rake is doing 16 trips and the other is resting for nearly 18 hours? This is criminal negligence. Passengers are pleading for relief. Why isn’t this rake being used during peak hours or at night?”



Laxmi Pranesh, a traveller who wants more 15-car trains on the Kalyan-Thane stretch; (right) Vinay Kadam, rail commuter who frequently travels to CSMT

She also questioned the railway administration’s silence after the recent mishap near Mumbra station. “Why hasn’t any official been held accountable? Where is the transparency? We see no urgency from the administration,” she added.

Ground voices

Vinay Kadam, who boards a morning train from Kalyan to CSMT at Dombivli station, said, “This is the only train I can enter easily because it starts from Kalyan. All other fast locals from Badlapur, Karjat, Ambernath, Titwala, Asangaon, and Kasara that are operated between 7.20 am and 8.30 am are impossible to board. We badly need more 15-car trains starting from Kalyan.”

Another commuter, Laxmi Pranesh, a daily traveller on the 7.25 am 15-car local, urged swift action. “After the recent Mumbra incident, Railways should immediately add 15-car trains on the Kalyan-Thane stretch. Even ensuring fast services halt only at Dombivli will provide huge relief.”

Simple fix, but no will

Railway experts say a solution already exists — use the idle rake to introduce at least 10 more fast trips between Kalyan and Thane, halting only at Dombivli. “No new rakes, no major cost, no new infrastructure — just efficient planning. Why is CR ignoring this?” asked a senior suburban rail analyst. Additionally, running mail and express trains on the 5th and 6th lines during peak hours would free up space for suburban locals — a long-pending demand.

Politics over progress?

The Kalwa-Airoli rail link, crucial for decongesting the mainline, has been in limbo for nearly a decade. Sources blame political interference and slum rehabilitation delays. “If slum issues are stalling the project, the area’s MP must raise this directly with the railway minister. Commuters are losing patience,” said a passenger leader.

Outer suburbs

Beyond Kalyan, commuters from Titwala, Badlapur, and Ambernath say they feel forgotten. With Western Railway operating over 100 15-car services, many of which start from Andheri, the CR’s apparent inertia is drawing criticism.

“They say there are no slots or rakes, but new express trains are launched from CSMT all the time. Clearly, priorities are skewed,” a Titwala commuter said. Activists argue that unless all MPs from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) come together and raise this issue with the railway minister or the CR general manager, commuters will continue to suffer.

MP’s voice needed

This correspondent tried to reach MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Ambernath-Kalwa belt and is known for raising railway issues. However, a response was not received by press time. Given Dr Shinde’s influence in railway matters, commuters are hopeful he will intervene and press for better use of existing infrastructure, especially the underutilised 15-car rake.

Final word

Mumbai’s central suburbs are bursting at the seams. With rising population and urban sprawl, efficient railway operations are no longer optional — they are a necessity. According to commuters, not putting the fully functional 15-car rake is not just a planning failure — it’s a betrayal of the working-class millions who rely on Mumbai’s lifeline.

Official Speak

When contacted, CR Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said, “At present, we do not have stabling space at Kurla, Kalwa, or Sanpada car sheds. Currently, one 15-car rake is stationed overnight at CSMT, while the second 15-car rake is kept at the Kalyan end for repairs. Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation has informed us that stabling facilities at these three car sheds will be ready by the end of 2026. Once that infrastructure is in place, we will be in a position to introduce more 15-car rake services on the Main Line section.”