Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections

According to ANI tweet, Sharad Pawar said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."

Sharad Pawar. File Photo

In his speech, NCP chief Sharad Pawar advocated the unity of opposition parties for the upcoming 2024 elections. Pawar stated that everyone has to come together against the Modi government.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar advocates unity of Opposition parties for the 2024 elections; says, "can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program." pic.twitter.com/a4jUMrlcv9 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

