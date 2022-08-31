Breaking News
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Delhi court summons Jacqueline, directs her to appear on September 26
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sharad Pawar advocates unity of Opposition parties for 2024 elections

Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections

Updated on: 31 August,2022 05:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to ANI tweet, Sharad Pawar said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."

Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections

Sharad Pawar. File Photo


In his speech, NCP chief Sharad Pawar advocated the unity of opposition parties for the upcoming 2024 elections. Pawar stated that everyone has to come together against the Modi government.


According to ANI tweet, Sharad Pawar said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."


Also Read: Delhi-based businessman behind Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news sharad pawar maharashtra india narendra modi national news nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK